

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Black Creek area Thursday morning.

Shots rang out near Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue at around 9:55 a.m.

Toronto police said they received a call saying a male victim had been shot and was lying on Driftwood Court.

Paramedics arrived and took the teen to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said they are looking for a red vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, that was last seen going northbound on Jane Street.