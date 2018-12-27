Teen found with serious gunshot wounds in Black Creek area
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:22AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:36AM EST
A male teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Black Creek area Thursday morning.
Shots rang out near Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue at around 9:55 a.m.
Toronto police said they received a call saying a male victim had been shot and was lying on Driftwood Court.
Paramedics arrived and took the teen to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said they are looking for a red vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, that was last seen going northbound on Jane Street.