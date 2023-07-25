Police have released new video of a shocking incident in Parkdale, in which a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle.

It happened on Jameson Avenue near King Street West at around 2:20 p.m. on July 22.

Police say that the stolen vehicle was stopped in the northbound lanes of the roadway when it was first spotted by officers.

As officers approached the vehicle on their bicycles, police say the driver accelerated towards them.

The 15-second video released by police begins about midway through the incident and shows the suspect vehicle briefly pulling into the opposite lane of traffic in an attempt to flee and then slamming into an officer on a bike, who seeks refuge on top of another vehicle’s hood.

The vehicle then proceeds into the intersection as the injured officer falls to the ground.

Police say that the vehicle was later found abandoned in the Landsdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.

The injured officer, meanwhile, was taken to hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that a 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident, though the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle remains outstanding.

The 17-year-old is facing eight charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

She cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police continue to investigate.