A 17-year-old girl has been charged following a collision that left one teenager dead and six others seriously injured in Durham Region last fall.

On Oct. 24, 2021, officers responded to a vehicle collision on Sideline Road 18 near Brock Concession Road 9 in Brock Township shortly after 12:30 a.m.

According to Durham Regional Police, a grey 2006 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with seven teenage occupants onboard was southbound on Sideline Road 18 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

One of the occupants, a 15-year old teen boy from Sunderland, died from his injuries.

The remaining six occupants, all between 15 to 17 years old, were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and seriously injured, police said.

The passengers were transported to Toronto-based trauma centres and are now recovering from their injuries.

The car was being driven by a 16-year-old from Sunderland, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

On Friday, the driver, who is now 17 years old, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, along with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the incident to call Det. Const. Brett Rayne of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5256, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Police say tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.