Teen girl seriously injured after hit-and-run in L'Amoreaux
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 9:43PM EDT
Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux neighbourhood that left one teenage girl seriously injured.
Police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Finch and Victoria Park avenues.
A pedestrian in her late teens was struck at the intersection and the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
The girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect vehicle but said it is believed to be a black sedan.
It was last seen heading westbound on Finch Avenue.