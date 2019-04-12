

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux neighbourhood that left one teenage girl seriously injured.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Finch and Victoria Park avenues.

A pedestrian in her late teens was struck at the intersection and the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect vehicle but said it is believed to be a black sedan.

It was last seen heading westbound on Finch Avenue.