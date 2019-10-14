

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

The collision happened Monday night in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Ontario Provincial Police said as many as six vehicles were involved in the crash.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said. A number of other people sustained less serious injuries and were also being transported to hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Highway 401 eastbound has been shut down between Trafalgar Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard as police investigate the collision.