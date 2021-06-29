Teen in critical condition after stabbing at park in Hamilton
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:03PM EDT
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital following a stabbing at a park in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton police said they were called to Billy Sherring Park, near Rymal Road and Upper Sherman Avenue, at around 3 p.m.
One person was transported to hospital in critical condition, police said.
Hamilton paramedics said they transported a 17-year-old male to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect description available so far.