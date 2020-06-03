CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Teen in custody after 79-year-old woman attacked at home in Oakville
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 9:43AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:17AM EDT
A 79-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after police say she was attacked inside a residence in Oakville this morning.
Police say the woman suffered serious injuries after she was assaulted in a home on Melvin Avenue, in the area of Chartwell and Cornwall roads.
She has been taken to hospital for treatment.
According to investigators, a 15-year-old suspect has now been taken into custody.
Halton police say there is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate the incident.