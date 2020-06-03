A 79-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after police say she was attacked inside a residence in Oakville this morning.

Police say the woman suffered serious injuries after she was assaulted in a home on Melvin Avenue, in the area of Chartwell and Cornwall roads.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a 15-year-old suspect has now been taken into custody.

Halton police say there is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate the incident.