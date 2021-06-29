A 17-year-old boy is in hospital following an allegedly targeted stabbing at a park in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton police said they were called to Billy Sherring Park, near Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue, at around 3 p.m.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hamilton paramedics said they transported a 17-year-old male to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the victim’s condition had been upgraded and that he is in stable condition.

“The incident is currently being investigated by the Mountain Division Criminal Investigations Branch. With the information available at this time, police believe the incident was targeted,” Hamilton police said in a release Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

There is no suspect description available so far.

In a letter sent to parents, nearby St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School confirmed the victim is a student at the high school.

“The incident took place off school property on the park grounds. At this time, we are unaware if the student was at the school earlier in the day to return school items,” the principal said in the letter.

He added that the school “is cooperating fully with investigators and will assist in any way we can.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.