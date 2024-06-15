Teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting call in Scarborough
Officers respond to a shooting in the area of Glendower Court and Birchmount Road Saturday June 15, 2024.
Published Saturday, June 15, 2024 2:17PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 15, 2024 2:32PM EDT
A teen has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.
Toronto police said they received reports of a shooting in the area of Glendower Court and Birchmount Road at around 1:49 p.m.
A male teen was subsequently located at hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
Police are investigating and say they are looking for two male suspects. One of them was wearing a red hat, red shirt and tan shorts, while the other was wearing a black hoodie, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.