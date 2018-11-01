

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threating condition after being struck by a vehicle in Whitby late Wednesday night.

The collision happened near Taunton Road and Cochrane Street at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say that the driver remained on scene.

Taunton Road was closed between Cochrane Street and Country Lane while police investigated, however the roadway was reopened early Thursday morning.