Teen in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Whitby
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 6:16AM EDT
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threating condition after being struck by a vehicle in Whitby late Wednesday night.
The collision happened near Taunton Road and Cochrane Street at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say that the driver remained on scene.
Taunton Road was closed between Cochrane Street and Country Lane while police investigated, however the roadway was reopened early Thursday morning.