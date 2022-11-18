An 18-year-old student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside a high school in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to a shooting in the area of Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive shortly after noon.

The shooting occurred outside in the parking lot of a high school and is believed to have been targeted, police said.

An 18-year-old student from the school is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a statement, the Peel District School Board confirmed the shooting occurred outside of Castlebrooke Secondary School.

“Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share,” the school board said in a statement. “Castlebrooke Secondary School staff and school board staff are working closely with Peel Regional Police on the investigation.”

The board said it is currently providing support for the students and staff at Castlebrooke Secondary.

“The safety, well-being and mental health of our students is our top priority,” the board said.

A suspect is currently outstanding. There's no suspect description so far.

Police said they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.