A teenager has been transported to hospital following a shooting in the parking lot of a Scarborough high school, Toronto police say.

It happened outside Agincourt Collegiate Institute, in the area of Midland and Lockie avenues, near Sheppard Avenue East, at around 11:50 a.m.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is a large police presence in the area for the investigation. The Toronto District School Board confirms that the school is currently under lockdown due to the investigation. It is not clear if the injured teen is a student at the school.