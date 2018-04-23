

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 17-year-old male has been taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Landsborough Avenue and Four Winds Way at around 11 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said the male victim was transported from the scene to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which consist of a single gunshot wound to the leg.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.