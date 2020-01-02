

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police have arrested two suspects after a stabbing at Vaughan Mills on Thursday evening.

It occurred just after 6 p.m. near entrance three of the mall, which is located near Jane Street and Rutherford Drive.

The victim, believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16 years old, was rushed to The Hospital for Sick Children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two youth suspects have been taken into custody, said police, adding that several others are being questioned.

It is unclear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the mall, police said.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.