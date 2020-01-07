

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel police are looking for witnesses as they try to piece together what happened to a 16-year-old girl who was found with fatal injuries on a Brampton roadway over the weekend.

A passing motorist found 16-year-old Dianna Manan lying in the eastbound lanes of Queen Street, near Cherrycrest Drive in Brampton at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Manan was rushed to hospital, but died of her injuries.

According to her family, the teenager had left her grandmother’s home where she lived in Toronto at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 after being picked up by friends.

Her mother, Savi Lakeram, told CTV News Toronto on Monday that she has no idea why her daughter was in Brampton.

In a news release Tuesday, Peel police said that they have since discovered that Manan had loose ties to Brampton and may have been at a house party on Saturday night, prior to her death.

“Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau are requesting that anyone who was at the party and remembers seeing Dianna to contact them,” police said in their release. “It is also believed that Dianna may have left the party with someone.”

Manan is described as having stood five feet, with brown skin and a slim build. She was wearing a black three-quarter length winter jacket with fur around the hood at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating her death as a hit-and-run.

Police said they are also interested in speaking with a young male who was at the collision scene and provided information to another witness. He is described as South Asian with a slim build, in his late teens or early twenties.

According to Lakeram, her daughter was a “happy kid” who dreamed of becoming a paediatrician. A former classmate described her as an “outgoing” girl who “lit up” a room and was independent-minded.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Peel police.