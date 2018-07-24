

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 18-year-old woman killed in the mass shooting on the Danforth on Sunday night had aspired to be a mental health nurse, her former English teacher says.

Speaking to reporters at Malvern Collegiate Institute, the high school 18-year-old Reese Fallon graduated from just last month, teacher Anthony Parisi said his former student was “so excited” when she was accepted into McMaster University’s nursing program.

“Her plan was to become a mental health nurse and this loss is even more profound because knowing what I know of Reese, she would have been exceptional nurse because she was a natural caregiver,” Parisi said.

Flags at the east-end high school were placed at half-staff on Tuesday in honour of the late graduate.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a recent graduate of the TDSB was among those who tragically passed away as a result of (the) violence on the Danforth,” John Malloy, the director of education at the Toronto District School Board, said in a statement released Monday.

He described Fallon as an “engaging student” who was “highly regarded by staff” and “loved by her friends.”

“Malvern CI will be open on Tuesday and supports will be made available to students who need them," Malloy's statement read.

Fallon and a 10-year-old girl were killed and more than a dozen others were injured Sunday night when a gunman began shooting people on the street and in restaurants in an apparent random attack in Greektown.

The province’s police watchdog has identified the shooter as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain but the gunman’s motive is not yet known.

In a statement released Monday, Hussain’s family said he struggled with “severe mental health challenges.”