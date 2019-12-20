

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say they have arrested one adult and 13 teenage boys in connection with the activities of a self-identified “street gang” in Oshawa.

The investigation began earlier this month after police received multiple complaints from educators and students at Maxwell Heights Secondary School.

According to police, investigators discovered that a group of current and former students at the school had been intimidating others, threatening violence to steal cellphones, jewelry and other personal items.

The victims were threatened and warned not to go to police or adults.

However the incidents were reported and police analysts correlated the reports with an increase in street-level robberies and related activities in the area.

The teens arrested in the case range in age from 13 to 17.

In all, 38 charges were laid.

All of the teens are underage and cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police did not name the adult charged in the case.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.