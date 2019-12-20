

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 15-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to North Sheridan Way and Erin Mills Parkway, north of Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 2:13 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Peel police said the teen was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Peel paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.