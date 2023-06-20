A youth has been rushed to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in North York on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics confirm.

It happened near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

Paramedics say that the victim, believed to be 17 years old, sustained multiple stab wounds.

Police say that they are looking for two male suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Both are believed to be in their teens and were last seen carrying shoulder bags.

This is a breaking new story. More to come…