Teen rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing near Little Italy
Published Monday, January 9, 2023 12:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2023 5:47PM EST
A 17-year-old male was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in Toronto's west end on Monday afternoon.
Police say that the victim was stabbed in a laneway near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street at around noon.
He is currently listed in life-threatening condition.
Police say that they are looking for two suspects in connection with the stabbing.
They are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.