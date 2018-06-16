

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenage boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries Saturday after hitting his head at an outdoor pool in the Sunnyside area.

Paramedics were called to Sunnyside Pool, near Lakeshore Boulevard and Parkside Drive, at around 6:40 p.m.

Bystanders said lifeguards performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived. He was then rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto Paramedic Services said it appeared that the boy struck his head while in the pool.

The city-run pool is popular with bathers, especially during bouts of hot weather. It’s not yet clear exactly how the injury occurred.