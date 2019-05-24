

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teen has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Mimico on Friday evening.

Police were called to the area of Superior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. and located a teenage male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

The first suspect has been described by police as a black male between the ages of 18 and 20 with a tall, heavy build. He was seen wearing a black velour outfit.

Investigators say the second suspect was a black male who stands about five-foot-seven and has a light complexion and an afro. He was wearing a black outfit with red on the sleeves.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 22 Division.