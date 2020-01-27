Teen rushed to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 10:32PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 11:30PM EST
A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition after a stabbing in Mississauga Monday night.
Peel police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing.
Peel paramedics said they arrived on scene and located a teenager suffering from stab wounds. The victim was then transported to a trauma centre for treatment of his injuries.
Police said that three suspects are currently in custody in connection with the incident.
This is a developing story. More to come.
