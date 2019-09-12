

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Parkwoods area.

It happened near York Mills Road and Fenside Drive at around 3:40 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a teenage male to hospital via emergency run. Paramedics said the teen sustained serious injuries.

Toronto police said there were reports of a fight involving 15 to 20 teens prior to the stabbing. The crowd dispersed before officers arrived.

There is no detailed information about suspects so far.