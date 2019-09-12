Teen rushed to hospital following Parkwoods stabbing
Police respond to the scene of a stabbing near York Mills Road and Fenside Drive Thursday September 12, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:49PM EDT
A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Parkwoods area.
It happened near York Mills Road and Fenside Drive at around 3:40 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a teenage male to hospital via emergency run. Paramedics said the teen sustained serious injuries.
Toronto police said there were reports of a fight involving 15 to 20 teens prior to the stabbing. The crowd dispersed before officers arrived.
There is no detailed information about suspects so far.