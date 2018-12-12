

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Fifteen-year-old Aiden Anderson wants potential voters to remember his name because one day, he says, he will be prime minister.

The Ontario teen wanted to know what the job is like and this week he got a taste, including talking to reporters in a Parliament Hill news conference. Anderson was born with a rare heart defect and said he's had four open heart surgeries, many ambulance rides and hospital visits.

He made a wish through Make-A-Wish Canada to step into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's shoes.

"I kept thinking ... I don't care how long this takes, this is going to be worth it, this is going to be worth everything that I've had to go through in my life. So far it has been," Anderson said in the House of Commons foyer.

Anderson spent the day attending press conferences and touring the Parliament Buildings. Tuesday he had an RCMP escort, took part in a special-forces exercise and visited Rideau Hall.

He said his favourite stop in Ottawa was the House of Commons: "It was breathtaking in there," he said.

Anderson said he's always been fascinated by politics, but especially since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

His schedule included a meeting with Trudeau; he planned to talk about how Canada can help countries in Africa and the Middle East.

"I really want to know if there's anything more our government is going to do to help them because they are like us, they are good people and they deserve to live a long and happy life," he said.

Anderson said he started thinking about other countries when he was considering his wish.

"I just thought to myself, 'Well, maybe I can try to do something about it while I'm there, maybe I can talk to Mr. Trudeau and see if maybe something can happen.' "