Teen seriously injured following collision involving Go bus and large Truck, North York
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:03AM EDT
A teen has been seriously injured after a collision involving a GO bus and large truck in North York, early this morning.
Toronto paramedics say a child has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition after and SUV collided with a large truck at Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street.
According to reports from the scene, the GO bus driver is a witness and was not transporting any passengers.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.