

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A teen has been seriously injured after a collision involving a GO bus and large truck in North York, early this morning.

Toronto paramedics say a child has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition after and SUV collided with a large truck at Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

According to reports from the scene, the GO bus driver is a witness and was not transporting any passengers.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.