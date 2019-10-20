Teen seriously injured in Brampton stabbing
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:59PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:55PM EDT
A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Brampton on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to multiple scenes before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Peel police said the teen was stabbed near Dalecrest and Parity Roads but he was located at Legend Lane and Vintage Gate.
He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said a 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody.
The stabbing is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said.