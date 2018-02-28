

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed near his East York high school Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at around 3:15 p.m. at a bus stop on Cosburn Avenue near Coxwell Avenue, near East York Collegiate Institute.

The teen was found with serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre to be treated, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed the boy is a student at East York Collegiate Institute. However he told CP24 that the stabbing did not happen on school property.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled on foot, Sgt. Paul Martin told CP24 at the scene.

“We’re currently investigating whether or not there is any correlation between students at East York Collegiate and the suspects and the victim.”

He said police are currently interviewing witnesses.

The nearby school was not placed on lockdown.