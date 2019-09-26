Teen seriously injured in stabbing at boys high school near The Beaches
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:58PM EDT
A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at an all-boys Catholic high school in the area of The Beaches.
According to police, the victim was found inside Neil McNeil High School at Victoria Park and Bracken avenues.
He was transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services says.
There is no suspect information so far.
The school has been placed in lockdown as a precaution, police say.