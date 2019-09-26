

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at an all-boys Catholic high school in the area of The Beaches.

According to police, the victim was found inside Neil McNeil High School at Victoria Park and Bracken avenues.

He was transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services says.

There is no suspect information so far.

The school has been placed in lockdown as a precaution, police say.