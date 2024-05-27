A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

According to police, a male victim was shot inside the residence and an unidentified suspect fled the scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In a news release issued Monday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jamal Abdinasir.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There is no suspect information so far.