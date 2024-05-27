Teen shot and killed in Scarborough's Oakridge neighbourhood: police
Published Monday, May 27, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2024 8:52AM EDT
A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood overnight.
Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.
According to police, a male victim was shot inside the residence and an unidentified suspect fled the scene.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
In a news release issued Monday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jamal Abdinasir.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
There is no suspect information so far.