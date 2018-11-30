Teen stabbed in city's east end, two suspects sought
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 5:15AM EST
A male in his teens was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing near the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood.
It happened in the vicinity of Coxwell and Dundas streets sometime early Friday morning.
Police say that they are looking for two male suspects in connection with the incident.
No suspect descriptions have been released.