Teen stabbed near library in Oakwood Village: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 6:20AM EDT
A teen was rushed to hospital last night after a stabbing near a library in Oakwood Village.
Police say the incident occurred near the Maria A. Shchuka Library, located in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street.
A 16-year-old boy was found suffering from stab wounds in the area and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators say they are searching for multiple suspects but did not say exactly how many.
No suspect descriptions were provided.