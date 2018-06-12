

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teen was rushed to hospital last night after a stabbing near a library in Oakwood Village.

Police say the incident occurred near the Maria A. Shchuka Library, located in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street.

A 16-year-old boy was found suffering from stab wounds in the area and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say they are searching for multiple suspects but did not say exactly how many.

No suspect descriptions were provided.