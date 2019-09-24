

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Friends and family have identified a teenage boy who was struck and killed while crossing a street in Scarborough on Monday night.

Police said the 17-year-old was at Confederation Drive and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators said he was crossing the road when he was struck by a 2004 Acura.

Passersby attempted to perform CPR on the boy while paramedics made their way to the scene.

He was rushed a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, friends and family of the victim identified him as Samuel “Sammy” Dan Kumar.

Neighbours said Kumar lived near the area where he was struck.

The driver of the Acura remained at the scene and police said he was cooperating.