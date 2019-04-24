

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy who was struck by a car while walking with two friends in Oshawa last week has died of his injuries in hospital, Durham Regional Police say.

The Whitby teen was walking in the area of Conlin Road in Oshawa, near Thornton Road at 10:52 p.m. Friday when a vehicle heading eastbound on Conlin struck him.

Officers said at the time that lighting in the area was poor and the weather was “not favourable.”

The teen was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle and the two other male pedestrians were not injured.

The teen’s name is not being released at the request of his family.

Collision investigators attended the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-579-1520, ext. 5217.