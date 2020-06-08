CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Teen struck by vehicle in Vaughan suffers serious injuries
Police are investigating following a pedestrian-involved collision in Vaughan. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 8:59AM EDT
A teenager has been injured following a serious collision in Vaughan on Sunday night.
The incident occurred near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Roads.
Investigators say a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Their injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening but police now say that is not the case.
Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.