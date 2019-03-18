

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in North York on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East at around 4 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the male pedestrian was taken from the scene of the collision to hospital to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries.

No information regarding the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.

Roads in the area have been blocked off as officers investigate the cause of the incident.