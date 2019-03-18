Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 4:58PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:40AM EDT
A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in North York on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East at around 4 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said the male pedestrian was taken from the scene of the collision to hospital to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries.
No information regarding the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.
Roads in the area have been blocked off as officers investigate the cause of the incident.