

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teenage boy sustained serious injuries early Thursday morning after a shooting in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood.

It happened on Lappin Avenue, near Dupont and Dufferin streets, at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot outside on the street and investigators believe the shooting was “targeted.”

The teen’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.