Teen suffers serious injuries after 'targeted' shooting near Dupont and Dufferin streets
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:36AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:12AM EST
A teenage boy sustained serious injuries early Thursday morning after a shooting in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood.
It happened on Lappin Avenue, near Dupont and Dufferin streets, at around 2:30 a.m.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot outside on the street and investigators believe the shooting was “targeted.”
The teen’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, paramedics confirmed.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.