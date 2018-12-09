

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton police have charged an 18-year-old suspect after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed on Friday.

The teen turned himself in late Saturday night, a day after the stabbing, Hamilton police said.

The fatal incident unfolded Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Kingfisher Drive and Upper Wentworth Street at around 4:30 p.m. after two stabbing victims were found near a McDonald’s restaurant.

According to police, the incident started in the area of Pinewarbler Drive near Bruleville Park a short time earlier. Police said the two male victims – a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old – had gone to that area in a white hatchback vehicle in order to meet someone.

Police said that person showed up with another male and an altercation ensued while the four of them were seated in the car.

The two males who arrived in the hatchback were stabbed in the course of the altercation and the other two males then ran away, police said.

A friend of the two victims arrived at the scene to help them and started driving them to hospital. However he stopped the car near the McDonald’s and called 911 when he realized how serious the injuries were, police said.

An off-duty firefighter and ex-military paramedic who were in the area tried to assist the victims before an ambulance arrived.

Emergency responders got to the scene and found the 17-year-old suffering from a serious chest wound, while his 18-year-old friend had sustained minor stab wounds to the upper body.

Both victims were transported to hospital, where the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Police identified him Sunday as Joshua Leo of Hamilton.

The 18-year-old victim was treated in hospital and released.

According to police, the two suspects fled to a grey, four-door sedan which was parked on Bobolink Road at Bruleville Park. The vehicle then drove off westbound with the suspects.

Police seized a car believed to be the getaway vehicle on Saturday. Investigators said Sunday that the driver was interviewed and will not be facing any charges.

The 18-year-old who surrendered to police made a brief court appearance on Sunday to face charges of manslaughter and assault with a weapon. He has been identified as Dawson Farr. He is expected to make another court appearance Monday at 10 a.m.

Hamilton police said they are still working to identify and locate the other suspect.

The fatal stabbing marks Hamilton’s ninth homicide of the year.