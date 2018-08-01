

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing inside a McDonald's in the city’s Bloorcourt Village neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say that two groups of people got into some sort of altercation just inside the doorway of a 24/7 McDonald's near Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

The victim was stabbed in the lower abdomen during the course of that altercation, police say.

Two suspects reportedly fled the scene and were last seen heading southbound on Ossington Avenue.

Police say that there was only one witness and that they were only able to provide investigators with a “vague description” of the suspects.

Investigators will, however, be reviewing surveillance camera footage in the hopes that there is a clear image of the suspects, according to police.