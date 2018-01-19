Teen sustains non-life threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting
Peel police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting near Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive in Mississauga. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:46AM EST
A male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Mississauga late Thursday night.
It happened outside in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive at around 10 p.m., police say.
The victim is believed to be 17 or 18 years old.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.