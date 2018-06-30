

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenager has been taken to hospital after collapsing from apparent gunshot wounds at a church fundraiser.

Toronto police said the fundraiser was underway at the back of a church near Jane Street and Heathrow Drive in the Downsview area when the teen approached.

The teen indicated that he had been shot and collapsed, police said.

The boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said they are not yet sure where the teen was shot before he went to the church.

No other injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.