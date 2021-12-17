A teenage boy is in hospital after being shot in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received calls about the sound of gunshots and someone lying on the ground in the area of Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a male teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Toronto paramedics said.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.