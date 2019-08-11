

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired in a residential area near the Danforth overnight.

It happened in a school parking lot near Donlands Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m.

Toronto police said a male victim was found after residents reported hearing three shots fired.

"Officers were nearby in the area and responded immediately," Insp. Norm Proctor said.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another male was arrested at the scene on an unrelated matter, Proctor said.

Police told CP24 that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and that they are investigating the possibility that he may have accidentally shot himself.

A handgun was recovered in the investigation, police said.

A white Hyundai Elantra still parked on Strathmore Boulevard early Sunday could be seen with a bullet hole in the back windshield.

No other injuries were reported.

- With a report from CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley