

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim believed to be in his teens was taken to a trauma centre following a downtown stabbing on Monday night.

The incident took place in the area of O’Keefe Lane and Gerrard Street at around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim who was conscious and breathing.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect fled the scene northbound on Yonge Street following the stabbing. The suspect has been described by officers as a black male who was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue golf shift with horizontal stripes, a black windbreaker jacket with a hood and black shoes at the time.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.