

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a 65-year-old man dead near Toronto’s Stockyards District on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called to the Toronto West Flea Market, 404 Old Weston Road for a report of a shooting at 3:33 p.m.

Police said they arrived to find the victim without vital signs.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

In a late night news conference, Toronto homicide Det. Michelle Campbell identified the victim as Rocco Scavetta, an employee of the market.

His exact role at the market is unclear.

A witness told CP24 that the shooting was the result of an armed robbery inside the flea market.

The same witness said the suspect “walked calmly” away from the flea market after the shooting took place.

Police said the suspect fled into a nearby subdivision where he was taken into custody. No other suspects are being sought. A weapon was also located, investigators said.

The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Given the day and tie of day, we are requesting further witnesses and canvassing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have,” Campbell said.

This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.