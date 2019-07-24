

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in the eye with a paintball gun during a robbery in Hamilton early this morning.

According to police, the victim was in the area of East 18th Street and Concession Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. when he was robbed of cash and shot in the eye with a paintball gun.

The victim was transported to hospital for surgery but his current condition is not known.

Police say a group of people were also robbed and shot with a paintball gun in the area of Concession Street and Upper Wellington Street at around the same time that the teenage boy was attacked.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but witnesses told investigators that a four-door, grey Dodge Charger or Challenger was seen fleeing the area at the time.

The incidents, police say, do not appear to be targeted.