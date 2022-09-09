A teenager being sought in connection with a string of sexual assaults in the city earlier this summer has allegedly sexually assaulted another woman, police say.

It happened in the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said a woman was seated at a park bench when she was approached by a boy riding a bicycle.

The boy engaged the woman in a conversation and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said the boy fled on his bike and was last seen heading toward the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East intersection.

The boy is described as five-foot-four with a slim build, short brown hair, and one front tooth shorter than the other. He was wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

"Investigators believe this is the same suspect from a previous sexual assault alert," police said in a news release on Friday.

Officers have been looking for a teenage boy who they believe is responsible for four sexual assaults on Scarborough trails in July.

The first two sexual assaults occurred on the afternoons of July 7 and 8 on the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail.

In both incidents, the suspect stopped a woman walking along the trail with his bicycle and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Two more incidents occurred on the East Don Valley Trail near Wynford Drive and Sloane Avenue, where on July 22, the boy asked a woman walking on the trail for water and subsequently sexually assaulted her.

The next day, on the same trail, the suspect allegedly assaulted another woman from behind.

While police cannot identify young offenders under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police got judicial authorization and made the rare move of releasing surveillance images of the boy for a period of time.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect's identity to contact investigators at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).