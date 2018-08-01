

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 15-year-old girl has been found safe one week after she vanished while walking her dog in an East York neighbourhood.

The girl’s mother told CP24 that the teen went out for a walk with her dog on July 24 at around 6 p.m. near Cosburn and Coxwell avenues but never returned home.

Her family pleaded for her safe return and asked for the East York community to be on the lookout.

Police expressed concern for her safety and distributed her photo online.

They say the teen was located safe on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. but provided no further details about whereabouts for the last seven days.