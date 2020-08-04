

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough's Chester Le neighbourhood last month that left a 43-year-old man dead.

Investigators said Andre Charles was found in a parking lot on July 4 in the Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate area suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

On July 29, police announced a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged in Charles' death.

He was identified as Shamar Bailey of Toronto.

On Tuesday, police arrested a second suspect in Charles' murder.

The 16-year-old boy cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday morning.

Investigators have also issued a warrant for the arrest of Kwami Garrwood, 21, of Toronto.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.