A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

The boy was struck on a stretch of Weston Road, south of Major MacKenzie Drive, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, York Regional Police said. But in an update a short time later, police said that he has since been pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area at the time to contact police.

Weston Road is currently closed between Maria Antonia Road and Davos Road/Ashberry Boulevard as police investigate.

People are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.